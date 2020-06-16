9-year-old skater performs beautiful routine atop DC's Black Lives Matter mural

A young figure skater just honored the Black Lives Matter movement in a beautiful way.

Kaitlyn Saunders, 9, known as "The Skate Kid" on Instagram, performed a graceful routine on rollerblades at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C.

“A week ago, the D.C.’s Mayor Bowser @mayor_bowser had the words Black Lives Matter painted on 16th street in front of the White House,” Saunders wrote in the Instagram caption to her video. “She said her hope is that we can all speak up and protect each other. I wanted to share my hope for the future.”

Saunders, wearing a white and yellow skating outfit that coordinated with the yellow "Black Lives Matter" lettering on the plaza, performed to one of her favorite songs, “Rise Up” by Andra Day.

She said she and her parents visited the plaza at 5:30 a.m. so they could record her performance while the street was still empty.

"It was just amazing that I could skate at a place that's historic, where thousands of people protested and tried to change the world,” Saunders told NBC Washington.

Black Lives Matter Plaza covers a two-block stretch of 16th Street NW, which leads to the White House.

It was renamed after District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser had the words "Black Lives Matter" painted in large yellow letters on the street on June 5.

Kaitlyn Saunders’ mom, Katrice Saunders, said she was moved by her daughter’s performance, and by people’s reactions online.

"I'm so proud she was able to express herself in this way," she told NBC Washington. "It's wonderful to see all the hearts touched and support on social media."