A 9-year-old girl was lucky to escape without major injuries after she was launched into the air by a charging bison in a stunning scene at Yellowstone National Park that was captured on video.

The video shows a bull bison grazing just feet from visitors at Yellowstone on Monday before it charges and sends an unidentified girl from Florida flying several feet into the air.

Editor's Note: This video contains footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

The National Park Service reminded visitors to stay within a safe distance of wildlife following the frightening scene, which occurred near the famous geyser Old Faithful, where wild bison often graze.

A group of about 50 people were within five to 10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before eventually causing the bison to charge, the National Park Service said in a news release.

The girl was treated at Old Faithful Clinic and released, the National Park Service said. No details of her injuries were provided.

The incident is currently under investigation and no citations have been issued.

Hailey Dayton, 18, who was visiting the park with her family, shot the video of the close encounter.

"Because it was agitated by all the people and noise, it just kind of attacked," she told NBC News. "After that, everyone was screaming. There were a bunch of kids crying."

The National Park Service reminded visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals like bison, elk, bighorn sheep, moose, deer and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

"Getting close to wildlife is not a smart idea," Denise Germann, the public affairs officer for Grand Teton National Park, told NBC national correspondent Miguel Almaguer on TODAY Wednesday.

"I know everybody likes to get that selfie. They like to get that great photo but safety needs to come first."