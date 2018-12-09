Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Ronnie Koenig

Meeting new people can be stressful for any child, but when your parents tell you you're going to meet the Queen of England, the pressure can be just too much to bear.

On a visit to London's Thomas Coram Foundation for Children, for the opening of a new building named in her honor, Queen Elizabeth II was set to meet some of the families from the school. But when the Queen approached, one adorable 9-year-old boy decided it was too much to handle.

Nathan Grant, 9, stood at attention while his family received the Queen. But before she could say a word to him, he dropped down and crawled away from the scene.

Yes, that's right — he crawled away, making a truly royal exit that had everyone in attendance breaking down in stitches.

"That's his version of a bow," his mom joked to the Queen, trying to save face.

The stunned onlookers watched as Nathan crawled to the nearest exit and shouted, "Bye!" loudly to the room. At that point, no one could contain their nervous laughter.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was chatting with the little boy and his family when all of a sudden, nervous laughter erupted. Toby Melville / AFP - Getty Images

The royal family has a longstanding relationship with Coram, a large children's charity in London established in 1739, that facilitates adoption, education, therapy and many other activities.

We get it Nathan, sometimes opting out of social events is a necessary form of self-care! We're sure his brush with royalty will become legendary in his family. That's a story to pass down for decades to come.