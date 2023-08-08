8-year-old girl fatally shot while riding scooter in Chicago

A Chicago man has been charged with murder in the shooting of an 8-year-old who was riding a scooter.

A witness said that the man had complained about noise before the shooting Saturday night.

Michael Goodman, 43, is charged with first-degree murder in the death, police said Monday night. He lives on the block where the shooting occurred.

Megan Kelley, a neighbor and friend of the girl’s family, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the gunman confronted the girl and her father about noise before the fatal shooting.

“Yesterday, when he came out, before he shot her, he had said something about them being too loud,” Kelley said.

The shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in Portage Park, a neighborhood in northwest Chicago, police said.

Police said the suspect shot the girl in the face. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a male physically fought the gunman “in attempts to disarm him” after the girl was shot.

“During the struggle, the offender is shot in the face,” police said. and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The Associated Press identified the girl who was killed as Sarabi Medina.

Kelley said the shooting suspect had a history of complaining about children playing in the neighborhood.

“He would come out just yelling about the noise. It just didn’t make sense, none of it made sense,” Kelley said. “Everybody in the community would just tell him they are just kids having fun playing, just let them be.”

NBC Chicago reported the gunman reported the person who fought the alleged shooter was the girl’s father.

A weapon was recovered on scene, police said.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.