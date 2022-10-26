8 Pine-Sol cleaners recalled for bacteria that can cause infection

Eight Pine-Sol products are being recalled because they may contain bacteria that can cause serious infection in people with weakened immune systems or using external medical devices, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Oct. 25.

The Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave and Lemon Fresh scents have been recalled along with CloroxPro Pine-Sol All-Purpose Cleaners in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, Lemon Fresh and Orange Energy scents, according to the CPSC.

Also, Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners have been recalled. The original Pine-Sol with the pine scent is not part of the recall.

The recalled products may contain bacteria that includes Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is widely found in soil and water and can cause serious infection for people with weakened immune systems or external medical devices, the CPSC said.

People with healthy immune systems are not usually affected by the bacteria, which enters the body through the eyes, a break in the skin, or by being inhaled.

The affected products contain date codes beginning with the prefix A4, followed by a five-digit number less than 22249. They are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces and were manufactured at the company's facility in Forest Park, Georgia.

Testing by the company found bacteria in the approximately 37 million recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022, according to the CPSC.

The products were sold by Amazon, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix and major retailers, the CPSC said. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled products can get a refund if they have a receipt. Buyers can also get a refund of the manufacturer's suggested retail price without a receipt.

Consumers are urged to take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code on the bottle to facilitate the refund and then throw the bottle in the trash.