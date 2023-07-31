6-year-old dies after her mother accidentally strikes her with propeller while driving boat

A 6-year-old girl died in a boating accident in Arizona when she was accidentally struck on the leg by a boat propeller on a vessel driven by her mother, police said.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. local time on July 28 when two families were on a boat on Lake Pleasant and one of the children entered the water without her family noticing, according to a news release by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

"Witnesses at the scene confirmed that the child’s mother was operating the boat when she began to drive and, unbeknownst to the family, the child had somehow entered the water," the sheriff's office said. "The father of the child was in the water holding onto a wakeboard when he noticed someone in the water and swam to the child. He and the mother quickly realized their daughter was in the water and had suffered a leg amputation from the boat’s propeller."

Deputies and fire personnel rendered aid to the child after her parents brought her to the lake's marina. She was pronounced dead later at a hospital, police said.

There were 12 people from two families on the boat at the time of the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and "impairment does not appear to be a factor," police said.