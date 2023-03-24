5 kids rescued from Staten Island sewer tunnel after they became disoriented and got lost

Five children were rescued from a Staten Island, New York, sewer tunnel after they climbed in and got lost, officials said.

The five boys climbed into the sewer under Clove Lakes Park on Tuesday, March 21, according to the New York City Fire Department. The boys called 911 when they became disoriented and couldn't find their way out.

"We're like... we're stuck in the sewers," one boy told the 911 dispatcher.

"We like... yeah, we walked a lot," he added.

The FDNY said dispatchers knew the response area and "skillfully helped" figure out where the children were as they sent rescuers to the scene.

The dispatcher encouraged the children to call out for help as rescuers worked to locate them, according to the 911 call.

"Help! Help! Help us!" the boys could be heard screaming on the 911 call.

Firefighters eventually found where the children entered the tunnels because they had left their jackets and backpacks on the ground outside of the entrance, FDNY Lt. John Drew said during a press conference.

FDNY Chief John Hodgens added it took firefighters a little while to figure out exactly where the children were because they had walked into the tunnel.

"It was a little bit challenging, but FDNY dispatchers did a great job of continuing to communicate and try to pinpoint exactly where they were," Hodgens said.

Hodgens said it was "amazing" that the boy’s cellphone had service in the tunnel, adding it was helpful to finding the boys' location.

After rescuers lifted manhole covers to help hear the children crying out for help, they eventually found all five boys within 30 minutes of arriving on the scene.

In all, the boys were in the sewer for about an hour, officials said.

The boys were assessed by EMS after they were rescued and taken to a local hospital, Hodgens said.

Another FDNY official said one boy had a minor leg injury.

Hodgens summarized the incident: "All in all, a very successful operation with a happy outcome."