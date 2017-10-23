5 former presidents (and Lady Gaga) come together for hurricane relief concert

share tweet pin email

Saturday night's hottest ticket was brought to you by several inspiring world leaders: Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Lady Gaga.

OK, technically Gaga was a surprise guest of the other five. But we were pretty excited when she made an appearance at the "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal" concert for hurricane relief, hosted by the living former presidents.

Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

Richard Carson / Reuters Lady Gaga was one of the performers on the night.

The event, which was held at Texas A&M's Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, also featured performances by Alabama, The Gatlin Brothers, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and "The Voice" winner Cassadee Pope.

Rick Kern / Getty Images This was the first time the five living former presidents had appeared together since 2013.

But the most magnificent harmony came from seeing Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush set aside politics for such a good cause.

LM Otero / AP The concert benefited the former presidents' One America Appeal hurricane recovery effort launched last month.

President Donald Trump also appeared in a video greeting, calling the five hosts "some of America's finest public servants."

Proceeds will go toward repairing the damage caused by hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. Since launching their One America Appeal initiative on Sept. 7, the ex-presidents have raised $31 million for relief efforts, said Jim McGrath, spokesman for George H.W. Bush.

