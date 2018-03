Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes astronauts Peggy Whitson, Mae Jemison, Leland Melvin, Chris Hadfield and Mike Massimino, who are all featured in National Geographic’s new 10-part series “One Strange Rock.” They all agree that intelligent life exists on other planets, but Massimino says, “We have the nicest home on the block.”