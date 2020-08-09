5.1 magnitude earthquake hits North Carolina, most powerful in the state since 1916

Sign up for our newsletter

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt on Sunday morning near Sparta, North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake, which was reported at 8:07 a.m., according to local reports, is one of the strongest in the state's history.

An intensity map shows the effects of an earthquake in North Carolina.

In 1916, the region experienced another 5.1 magnitude earthquake — the largest reported in the area, according to a U.S. Geological Survey tweet, which now ties Sunday morning's quake in intensity.

So far there have been almost 45,000 "Did You Feel It?" reports from all over the region. Submit your report if you felt it: https://t.co/ICEL5CTExE pic.twitter.com/eTLwp60n3m — USGS (@USGS) August 9, 2020

The epicenter was approximately 37 miles from Boone, North Carolina, and 46 miles from Lenoir, North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Approximately 45,000 people have reported feeling the quake as of just before 10 a.m. ET.

Early reports did not indicate any major injuries or widespread damage, according to NBC News affiliate WCNC.

I think I just felt an earthquake in Raleigh. — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) August 9, 2020

On Twitter, "earthquake," "NCEarthquake," and "5.1 magnitude," were all trending as of Sunday morning.

The earthquake could potentially produce aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“The USGS advises everyone to be aware of the possibility of aftershocks, especially when in or around vulnerable structures such as unreinforced masonry buildings,” its website reads.

