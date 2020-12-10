A 4-year-old boy who fell almost 9 feet into a well in Garceno, Texas, is in stable condition after he was pulled to safety in a gripping rescue that was caught on camera.

The boy was walking with his parents Tuesday when he fell and got stuck in a pipe that was a little less than 10 inches in diameter, authorities said.

🙌🏼 Gripping images of the rescue of a 4-yr-old boy in Garceño last night. The boy fell into a well hole. Kudos to our Mission firefighters 🚒 & all 1st responders who worked tirelessly for 6 hrs to chisel him out of the 8-inch wide pit. #ChristmasMiracle 🙏🏼👨🏽‍🚒 pic.twitter.com/QJ7RNSLkyT — City of Mission, TX (@CityOfMissionTX) December 9, 2020

Four fire departments were summoned to help free the boy.

“What was key in the successful outcome of this too, was that everybody pitched in — everybody,” said Robert Alvarez, fire chief for the town of Mission.

It took six hours for crews to lift the boy out of the well. The operation left little room for error.

“Any vibration, any wrong strike of a shovel could cause more soil to fall into the where the victim was at,” Alvarez said.

The boy, who was able to communicate with police after he was rescued, was flown to a hospital to undergo tests, while officials in Mission posted video of the rescue on social media.

The incident may have reminded many people about another famous rescue that also took place in Texas.

In 1987, the country was on edge while crews worked 58 hours to free 18-month-old Jessica McClure, aka "Baby Jessica," after she tumbled into a well in Midland.