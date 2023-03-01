Four students at the University of Connecticut were taken to a hospital Feb. 28 after they were involved in two separate sledding accidents, according to an official with the university.

Emergency officials were called a little before 5 p.m. to the campus’ Horsebarn Hill area after getting “a report that two students had collided while sledding,” said a university spokesperson in a statement to NBC News.

Officials said while "providing care to those students, they were notified of a second collision nearby that resulted in injuries to two other students.”

Three students went to one hospital, while the fourth student was transported to a different one. The university spokesperson said the four students' injuries were not "considered life-threatening or permanently debilitating, and consisted mostly of head, back, and leg pain and injuries.”