IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 Amazon travel essentials for your next getaway, starting at $12

4 UConn students hospitalized after multiple sledding collisions 

“None of the four students’ injuries were considered life-threatening or permanently debilitating,” a university spokesperson said.
NBC Connecticut
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz and Yasmeen Persaud

Four students at the University of Connecticut were taken to a hospital Feb. 28 after they were involved in two separate sledding accidents, according to an official with the university.

Emergency officials were called a little before 5 p.m. to the campus’ Horsebarn Hill area after getting “a report that two students had collided while sledding,” said a university spokesperson in a statement to NBC News.

Officials said while "providing care to those students, they were notified of a second collision nearby that resulted in injuries to two other students.”

Three students went to one hospital, while the fourth student was transported to a different one. The university spokesperson said the four students' injuries were not "considered life-threatening or permanently debilitating, and consisted mostly of head, back, and leg pain and injuries.”

Drew Weisholtz

Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.

Yasmeen Persaud