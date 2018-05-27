Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

With 30 burials each day, Arlington National Cemetery is running out of space

by TODAY / / Source: TODAY

04:00

Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is the final resting place for more than 400,000 members of the armed services and other dignitaries. After more than 150 years, space is becoming limited. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols looks at options the cemetery has with an average of 30 burials taking place each day.

