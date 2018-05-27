With 30 burials each day, Arlington National Cemetery is running out of space

Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia is the final resting place for more than 400,000 members of the armed services and other dignitaries. After more than 150 years, space is becoming limited. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Pentagon correspondent Hans Nichols looks at options the cemetery has with an average of 30 burials taking place each day.
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter
Get the latest from TODAY
Sign up for our newsletter