Three Georgia teenagers have been charged with murder after an "ongoing lovers' quarrel" led them to egg a man's house and then shoot him after he confronted them, police said.

Sydney Maughon, 18; Jeremy Munson, 19; and McKenzie Davenport, 19, were egging the home of Johnathan Gilbert, also known as Tyler Lane, on July 3, the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. In the midst of the vandalism, Gilbert came outside unarmed to confront the trio, police said.

“The suspects ran back to the car, and as Gilbert approached them, Sydney Maughon, a backseat passenger in the car, produced a firearm and shot him multiple times,” Sherriff Darrell Dix said in the statement. “The suspects then drove away leaving Gilbert dead in the middle of Dobbins Mill Road.”

After receiving a call of a "man down" and finding Gilbert dead at the scene, police said a witness provided them with information connected to the shooting. Authorities were then able to locate a cell phone number tied to one of the suspects and track it to a location in neighboring Henry County.

A search of the area led to police finding the vehicle they believe was used in the crime as well as the gun they believe was used to shoot Gilbert.

All three teens have been charged with malice murder, battery and criminal trespassing. Munson and Maughon have also been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Dixon said the three teens are "all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves" because they went together with the intent to vandalize the home due to what police said was "an ongoing lovers' quarrel."

“They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road,” Dix said in the statement. “Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”