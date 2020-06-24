Summer Steals and Deals are here! Save 85% on sunglasses, bags and more

3 suspects indicted on murder charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia

A grand jury indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan.

/ Source: NBC News
By Dennis Romero

The three suspects in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery were officially indicted by a Georgia grand jury for murder, the district attorney in Cobb County announced Wednesday.

Gregory McMichael, 64, his son Travis McMichael, 34, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 50, face allegations of malice and felony murder in the Feb. 23 death of Arbery.

From left, Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" BryanGlynn County Sheriff

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot in the coastal city of Brunswick, Georgia, after he was pursued by the McMichaels. His family said he was out for a jog, while the McMichaels said they thought he was a burglary suspect.

Bryan is accused of using his pickup truck in an attempt to box Arbery in.

Video of the killing made it a national case.

The indictment includes four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and allegations of false imprisonment and an allegation of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Ahmaud ArberyCourtesy of Family

"This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud," said Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes. "We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues."

The McMichaels were taken into custody on May 7. Bryan was arrested two weeks later.

