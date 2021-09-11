3 Secret Service agents reveal what happened behind the scenes on 9/11

Following the 9/11 attacks, three key Secret Service agents — assigned to protect then-President George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and first lady Laura Bush — sprung into action.

On the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Saturday, Nick Trotta, Tony Zotto and Eddie Marinzel shared their firsthand accounts with Weekend TODAY co-anchor and NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

At the time, Trotta was the assistant special agent in charge of the president's detail, Zotto was a special agent in charge of the vice president's detail, and Marinzel was the primary supervisor for the Secret Service on Air Force One.