Download the TODAY app for the latest news

'No criminality' by Shake Shack workers, NYPD says after 3 cops got sick from shakes

Shake Shack said in a statement: "Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay."
Shake Shack
Three NYPD officers got sick and were taken to the hospital after drinking Shake Shack milkshakes on Monday night.Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: NBC News
By Tom Winter, Jonathan Dienst, Phil Helsel and Elisha Fieldstadt

The New York Police Department has found there was "no criminality" by Shake Shack employees in the matter of three police officers getting sick and taken to a hospital Monday night after drinking milkshakes from a restaurant in Manhattan, officials said.

The officers were released from the hospital overnight, according to the NYPD.

"After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by Shake Shack’s employees," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Tuesday morning.

Shake Shack responded in a statement: "Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay."

The NYPD did not say what may have caused the beverages to sicken the officers.

Earlier, Shake Shack said it was disturbed by the incident and working with officials to find out what happened.

"We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan," the popular chain tweeted Monday night. "We are working with the police in their investigation right now."

The Police Benevolent Association, a police union, said the sickened officers had been on protest detail and visited a Lower Manhattan location of the burger chain at about 8:30 p.m.

Tom Winter

Tom Winter is a New York-based correspondent covering crime, courts, terrorism and financial fraud on the East Coast for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Jonathan Dienst

Jonathan Dienst is a reporter for WNBC-TV in New York, leading its investigative reporting team and covering justice and law enforcement issues.

Phil Helsel
Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.