'No criminality' by Shake Shack workers, NYPD says after 3 cops got sick from shakes

The New York Police Department has found there was "no criminality" by Shake Shack employees in the matter of three police officers getting sick and taken to a hospital Monday night after drinking milkshakes from a restaurant in Manhattan, officials said.

The officers were released from the hospital overnight, according to the NYPD.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by Shake Shack’s employees," NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Tuesday morning.

Shake Shack responded in a statement: "Our team is working hard to get the full picture. In the meantime, we’re relieved to hear the officers are all okay."

The NYPD did not say what may have caused the beverages to sicken the officers.

Earlier, Shake Shack said it was disturbed by the incident and working with officials to find out what happened.

"We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan," the popular chain tweeted Monday night. "We are working with the police in their investigation right now."

The Police Benevolent Association, a police union, said the sickened officers had been on protest detail and visited a Lower Manhattan location of the burger chain at about 8:30 p.m.