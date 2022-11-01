It’s here! Take a first look at the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Th best time of the year is finally here!

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Rockefeller Center unveiled its new Christmas tree, which will be sitting in the middle of the plaza above the iconic skating rink.

The Norway Spruce is 82 feet tall, 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons. It's also approximately 85 to 90 years old. This year, the tree was found in Queensbury, New York. Last year, it hailed from Maryland and was a mere 79 feet tall.

The tree will arrive in New York City on Nov. 12, which will give it enough time for it to be decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights before the official tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 30.

The final touch will be placing the three-dimensional Swarovski star on top, which is covered in 3 million crystals and weighs approximately 900 pounds.

In 2018, the star was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind.

To watch the tree lighting ceremony, tune into “Christmas at Rockefeller Center” on NBC Nov. 30, at 8 p.m ET and 7 p.m C.

After Nov. 30, the tree will be lit from 6 a.m to 12 a.m ET daily. On Christmas Day, the tree will be lit for 24 hours and from 6 a.m to 9 p.m on New Year’s Eve.

It's still yet to be determined as for when the tree will come down, but details will be announced in the coming weeks.

In 1931, the first Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree went up in Manhattan. It was decorated by fellow Rockefeller Center workers who pooled their money together to buy a 20-foot high balsam fir with homemade garlands made by their families.

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree went up in 1931. Courtesy Tishman Speyer

Rockefeller Center decided to make the Christmas Tree an annual tradition in 1933 and had its very first tree lighting ceremony that year.

For more than eight decades, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has stood tall in New York and has become a holiday beacon for New Yorkers and visitors alike.