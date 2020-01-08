2-year-old girl hit by foul ball at Astros game suffered permanent brain injury

A 2-year-old girl whose skull was fractured by a foul ball at a Houston Astros game in May is suffering the effects of a permanent brain injury, according to her family's attorney.

Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the toddler, whose name has not been disclosed, remains on anti-seizure medication after being hit by a line drive by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora at Minute Maid Park.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora was distraught after a foul ball he hit struck a 2-year-old girl in the head during a May 29 game against the Houston Astros. Bob Levey / Getty Images

"She has an injury to a part of the brain, and it is permanent,” Mithoff said. “She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life. That may or may not be resolved.”

The child's parents also said she has frequent headaches, prolonged staring spells, unresponsiveness and night terrors after suffering effects to her central nervous system that her doctors likened to a stroke, according to Mithoff.

It's unclear if she has suffered any cognitive effects from the injury.

"She has wonderful parents and is receiving wonderful care,'' he said. "They obviously are concerned, but she is blessed with a family that is doing relatively well, considering everything."

Almora was distraught after realizing what happened, falling to one knee and shedding tears during the game.

"As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her," he said at the time, according to NBC's Chicago affiliate, WMAQ.

"I'm speechless, at a loss for words. Being a father of two boys." Albert Almora speaks after scary foul ball incident: https://t.co/wIl0a3TxAr pic.twitter.com/ONxuzw85jA — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) May 30, 2019

The girl, who was sitting in on a relative's lap in seats down the third-base line, suffered a skull fracture along with subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema, the family said in a news release in June.

The family was seated one section over from the protective netting in place to stop foul balls. Major League Baseball announced last month that protective netting will be extended at the stadiums for all 30 teams starting this upcoming season.