2-year-old girl hands out burritos to exhausted firefighters battling wildfire

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A 2-year-old girl has made sure that firefighters in northern California have a full stomach before they head back to battling the deadly Carr Fire raging across the region.

Chelsey Lutz, 30, posted an adorable video on Facebook of her daughter, Gracie, handing out breakfast burritos to firefighters in Anderson, California, on Monday after they finished the night shift fighting the fire that has killed six people, four of whom were firefighters.

Gracie knows all about what firefighters go through, as her uncles, Lutz's brothers Colton and Kody, and her grandfather, Jerry, are all part of the group fighting the Carr Fire.

They and hundreds of others are working tirelessly to stop the wildfire that has forced 40,000 evacuations and destroyed nearly 900 homes.

Kody was finishing a shift on Monday when he told Lutz he was hungry for a burrito, so she and Gracie got to work on feeding the whole crew at the Shasta District and Event Center.

"We were really just trying to show these firefighters we care and we support them,'' Lutz told TODAY.

The firefighters made sure to pose for a cute picture with Gracie on Tuesday to say thanks.

"In the beginning the fire was kicking their butts and it was sad and disheartening for them, so I think any little kind gesture goes a long ways when battling such a tragic fire,'' Lutz said.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.