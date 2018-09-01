2 women detail their alleged abusive relationships with R. Kelly

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Megyn Kelly TODAY welcomes Asante McGee, who says she dated R. Kelly from 2014 to 2016 and lived in his home for a month, and Kitti Jones, who says she spent two years in Kelly’s Atlanta home. James tells Megyn she had to ask permission to go the bathroom and lost weight because Kelly was controlling her food. “We were required to call him ‘Daddy,’” McGee says.