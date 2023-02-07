2 men posing as energy company workers break into NYC home and tie up 58-year-old woman

A 58-year-old woman was tied up inside her Brooklyn apartment after two men posing as employees of the Con Edison energy company forced their way inside her home.

The men knocked on the door of the woman's apartment on Rockaway Parkway at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Feb. 6, with one of the men announcing that he was from "Con Ed," a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, tells TODAY.com.

When the woman opened the door, the men forced their way inside her apartment and tied her up. One of the men displayed a gun, the DCPI says.

The men broke into the woman's apartment in Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn. Google Maps

The men stole property, including a television set, from the woman's apartment. The woman sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The man who flashed the gun was described as approximately 30-years-old, 5’7” tall, 175 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket, black gloves and black sneakers.

His accomplice was described as a man with a dark complexion, wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket, white pants and white sneakers.

The New York Police Department is investigating the case.