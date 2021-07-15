2 found dead at former Versace Mansion day before anniversary of designer's death

On Wednesday, two people, ages 30 and 31, were found dead in a hotel room at the former Versace mansion in South Florida, Miami Beach police said.

Two males were discovered by housekeeping staff at the Villa Casa Casuarina around 1:20 p.m. police said. A preliminary investigation ruled it “an apparent double suicide,” Miami Beach spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email to TODAY on Thursday.

The ultimate cause of death will be determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date.

Casa Casuarina stands among the palm trees of Ocean Drive in the south beach district of Miami Beach July 10, 2007. Hans Deryk / Reuters

The discovery was made the day before the 24th anniversary of the murder of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was gunned down outside the mansion.

Versace was returning home from his morning walk from the News Cafe on July 15, 1997, when Andrew Cunanan fatally shot him in the back of the head.

Eight days later, Cunanan, suspected of killing four other people in three states, killed himself on a houseboat in North Miami Beach.

The mansion was built in 1930, and Versace bought it in 1992. After his death, it was sold and is now a hotel and event space.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic events at the Villa Casa Casuarina and are cooperating fully with local authorities in the ongoing investigation," Karen Barofsky, a spokesperson for the hotel, told TODAY via email. "We have no further news at this time."