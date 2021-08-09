A week after a man was killed in a crash with a Charlotte light rail train, two relatives attending a memorial at the site of the crash were fatally struck by a light rail train, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a report of two pedestrians struck by a blue line train Tuesday morning near South Boulevard and Hebron Street, police said in a news release Tuesday night.

Officers found Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, unresponsive near the tracks, police said. Medics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

Police say the men were walking north on the southbound tracks when they were struck by a southbound train and the train operator immediately stopped the train. Investigators suspect alcohol impairment on the part of the men was a contributing factor in the crash, police said. All safety mechanisms for the train line were in full effect and working properly, police said.

The men had been conducting a memorial for Baltazar Tiquiram Us, who was killed in a crash with a light rail train at the same location on July 26, police said.

