2 dead, 1 in critical condition in shooting at Texas church

Two people are dead and another person is in critical condition Sunday after a shooting at a church in White Settlement, Texas.

Police responded to the reports of a shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ during a Sunday morning service, authorities said. White Settlement Police Chief J.P. Bevering said Sunday that the suspect was killed shortly after he began shooting as members of the congregation inside fired back at the gunman.

"Tragically, the person shot by the suspect died at a local hospital and a second parishioner has life-threatening injuries," Bevering said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

The Forth Worth Police Department told NBC News that the department was assisting the local authorities.

Sgt. Christopher Daniels from Fort Worth said that a video of the service was streamed online earlier Sunday, which may have documented the shooter's attack, but that it was removed from YouTube.

Minister Britt Farmer also confirmed the video’s existence to NBC News. Farmer said that he was inside at the time of the shooting and is distraught over the attack.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting an "evil act of violence" in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," Abbott said.

White Settlement is a suburb about 15 minutes west of downtown Fort Worth.

White Settlement received its name in the 1800s by Native Americans after non-Indigenous families began to settle in the area, according to the city's website.

This is a developing story.