‘Large explosion in the sky’: 2 US Blackhawk helicopters crash during military training

Two U.S. military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a training exercise in Kentucky, resulting in "several casualties," officials said.

Crew members with the 101st Airborne Division were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters around 10 p.m. CT when the crash occurred in Trigg County, Kentucky, about 40 miles away from U.S. Army base Fort Campbell.

The 101st Airborne Division said the accident caused "several casualties," but the status of the personnel aboard the aircraft cannot be confirmed, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Authorities stand near where two Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training incident in Trigg County, Kentucky. WSMV

"The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," Fort Campbell said in a statement. "The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

Local resident Nick Tomaszewski told NBC affiliate WSMV it's normal to see helicopters in the area, but he noticed the helicopters were flying "really close" Wednesday evening.

He said the helicopters "were coming across and there was a large explosion in the sky ... and then the entire tree line lit up."

"Two helicopters just disappeared out of the sky. There was a large flash," Tomaszewski said. "We started seeing another helicopter that circled that area where I thought the impact was for probably for 30 minutes and then we saw ambulances and sirens."

Two Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a training exercise, according to the Army base Fort Campbell. WSMV

The Kentucky State Police is assessing the crash scene, which Trooper Sarah Burgess, a public affairs officer with the Kentucky State Police described as a partially wooded "field area," along with military investigators and other agencies.

A perimeter has been set up around the debris field, Burgess told reporters.

Fatalities are expected in the crash, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet.

"We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," Beshear said, adding to "please pray for all those affected."

The 101st Airborne Division is the only air assault division of the U.S. Army and is based near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, according to the Army.