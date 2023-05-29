15-year-old boy drowns, 5 rescued at New Jersey beach, officials say

A teenage boy fatally drowned and at least five other people were rescued from a New Jersey beach over Memorial Day weekend, National Park Service officials said.

According to Gateway National Recreational Public Affairs Specialist Daphne Yun, the incident happened at Sandy Hook beach after 4 p.m. ET on May 28.

Beach B, where the incident occurred, is unguarded and doesn't allow swimming, the Gateway National Recreational Area notes online.

Of the total six people rescued, one person refused treatment and five others were sent to area medical centers, Yun said.

The identity of the teenage boy has not yet been revealed as of the afternoon on May 29. The ages and conditions of the other victims also remain unknown at this time.