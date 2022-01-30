15 people, including children, treated during hazmat situation at Ohio hotel pool

In Marysville, Ohio, several people are being treated at local hospitals after reports of guests at a hotel being found unconscious in the pool area.

At approximately 5:26 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, the Marysville Fire Division was called to the Hampton Inn on Square Drive in response to an unconscious two-year-old girl according to Marysville police.

After this initial call, several additional 911 calls were placed about more people who were found unconscious in and around the pool area at the hotel. Other symptoms described by those affected included dizziness and a burning feeling in their throat.

Local officials suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, but the Columbus Dispatch reported that Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley said that as of Saturday evening, the source of the carbon monoxide is still unclear.

Additional fire departments were called to the scene at the hotel to help with all who were effected by the hazmat conditions. In total, nine people were transported to local hospitals, two were evaluated at the scene, and five walked in at Memorial Hospital in Marysville with unknown conditions.

Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks shared additional details about those affected, stating that one critical patient was taken to OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital and six patients in critical condition were taken to Memorial Health Hospital. Two more patients who were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital were considered in stable condition.

The ages of those being treated have not been released, but Riley said there were adults and children.

Marysville Fire is investigating the incident. In the meantime, the hotel has been evacuated and will remain evacuated for the remainder of the night. Guests at the hotel were offered alternative accommodations at other hotels in the area.