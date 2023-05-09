14-year-old girl shot while playing hide-and-seek, authorities say

A Louisiana man allegedly shot a 14-year-old girl in the back of the head when she was playing hide-and-seek on his property, authorities said.

David V. Doyle, 58, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery and illegal discharge of a firearm, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Deputies responded to a home in Starks, Louisiana, in the early morning hours of May 7 following reports of a shooting, and located a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the back of her head, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was playing hide-and-seek with several of her friends in the area, and was hiding on Doyle's property, the sheriff's office said. Doyle told detectives he "observed shadows outside his home," and went inside and retrieved a firearm.

He told authorities he went back outside and he saw people running away from his property. He then "began shooting at them and unknowingly hit the girl," the sheriff's office said.

The girl was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Doyle's bond is pending, and the investigation is still ongoing.