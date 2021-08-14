13-year-old student fatally shot at Albuquerque middle school

A 13-year-old student was fatally shot by another 13-year-old Friday at a middle school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock of the Albuquerque Police Department called it an "isolated shooting" and said a suspect was in custody.

The shooting occurred during the noon lunch hour when a school resource officer ran toward the sound of gunfire, "deescalated the situation" and provided assistance to the victim, said Scott Elder, superintendent of Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent, during a news conference.

No other students at the campus, which has an enrollment of 450, were injured.

The school was put on lockdown, and students were later dismissed for the day, NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque reported.

Police said they were investigating whether bullying may have played a part in the violence.

Elder said it was a "terrible day for this community."

