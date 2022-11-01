At least 13 shot, including 3 children, in Chicago drive-by shooting on Halloween, police say

At least 13 people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Chicago on Monday night, police said, including a 3-year-old and two other children.

No deaths were reported in connection with the shooting. The condition of those wounded ranged from critical to not life-threatening, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference. An additional person was struck by a vehicle while attempting to escape the scene, he said.

Police had earlier said as many as 14 people were shot, but said in a later statement that 13 had been shot.

The violence at the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Garfield Park was partially captured on surveillance video, police said.

“We know it’s a drive-by. We know it happens in just a few seconds,” Brown said. “It begins and then it’s over, about three seconds the car is pulling out after driving by and shooting randomly, really, into the crowd.”

A vigil was being held at the corner with a balloon release at the time, but there could have been other reasons that some of the people were gathered there, Brown said.

He said that a motive was unknown, no offender has been identified, and police are not aware of any conflicts on that corner, although detectives will be conducting interviews.

As of early Tuesday morning, police said no arrests had been made in connection with the incident, as detectives continued to investigate.

The three children injured were 3 years old, 11 and 13, Brown said. All the other victims were adults, he said.

There could be two shooters, Brown said, although he stressed the information is preliminary.