There is no age limit on falling in love.

John Cook Sr., 100, and his new wife, Phyllis, 102, who met in an Ohio assisted living facility, tied the knot last week after dating for about a year.

"To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other," Phyllis Cook told NBC affiliate WNWO. "I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other."

The Cooks have each lost two spouses, making this the third marriage for both of them. John, who served in World War II, met Phyllis at the Kingston Residence in Sylvania, and love soon blossomed.

The couple each had two spouses who died before they met and fell in love in their 100s and got married again. NBC 24 WNWO

The two got their marriage license together on June 26, which turned into their impromptu wedding ceremony.

"It wasn't the plan, but we got there and they said, 'Well, we could marry you here,''' John told WNWO. "I said 'Good, let's get it over with.'

"We were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, (and) found ourselves enjoying each other's company."

Unlike couples who live into their hundreds and celebrate seven or eight decades of marriage, the Cooks are the rare couple to find love again after turning 100.

"Congratulations to the newlyweds," the staff at Kingston Residence wrote on Facebook. "It's never too late to find love!!! Join us in congratulating the happy couple!!!"

The next milestone for the couple will be Phyllis turning 103 on Aug. 8. Longevity is in her genes, as she told WNWO that her mother lived to be 106.

The couple spends time together eating and sitting in the sun every day, but each still has their own space living in separate apartments at the facility.

Despite their age, the romance between the two still has plenty of spark. John was asked what he loves to do the most with Phyllis.

“Well,” he said, "I probably shouldn’t talk about that."