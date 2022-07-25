100-pound sailfish stabs woman, 73, after jumping out of the water

A 73-year-old woman was impaled in the groin when a 100-pound sailfish leaped from the ocean onto a fishing boat off the coast of Florida, police said.

Maryland woman Katherine Perkins was standing next to the center console on a fishing boat on July 19 about two miles off the coast of Stuart when a sailfish, which has a long bill, came out of the water and stabbed her in the groin area.

The sailfish had been caught on a line by a fisherman onboard and began to charge the boat before coming out of the water, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

The two anglers onboard with Perkins estimated the fish to be about 100 pounds, police said. Perkins told police she had no time to react before the sailfish impaled her, and the two men onboard applied pressure to the wound before Perkins could be flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

NBC News has reached out to the hospital for an update on her condition.

In addition to their pronounced bill, sailfish are among the fastest animals in the ocean, capable of reaching speeds of up to 68 miles per hour, according to Ocean Conservancy.