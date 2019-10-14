A 10-year-old girl died after being ejected from an amusement ride at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival on Saturday evening.

The victim, who has not been identified, was ejected while on a ride called "Extreme," which is a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride, according to a statement released by New Jersey State Police.

The girl was airlifted to Cooper Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Although the Harvest Festival was scheduled to go on as planned, Skelly's Amusements, which appears to operate the rides at the festival, said it would not be open on Sunday.

"Even though we have been given permission to operate the other rides by the state, we don’t have it in our heart," Skelly's Amusements said in a Facebook post.

In a separate post, Skelly's Amusements wrote that they were cooperating with an ongoing investigation led by the State Police and the Carnival and Amusement Ride unit within the Department of Community Affairs.

The post read that a preliminary investigations have cleared them to operate the remaining rides at the Harvest Festival.

"We are absolutely heartbroken. Words cannot express our feelings and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individual’s family and loved ones. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts," the post read.