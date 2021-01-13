10-year-old connects with officer injured in Capitol riot after writing him a letter

One of the more harrowing images from last week's violent riot at the U.S. Capitol depicted a bloodied police officer pinned between doors by the mob as he tried to fight off rioters.

More than a thousand miles away, a 10-year-old fourth grader from Billings, Montana, was in tears when she saw the scene. Emma Jablonski then decided to write the officer a get-well note.

"Dear Officer, I’m Emma, and I’m 10 years old. I hope you heal from being crushed," she wrote. "I feel bad for you. Those people are really bad hurting you. I hope you and your family are nice and healthy. When I saw the video on CNN about people crushing you with a door I almost cried. Get well. — Emma."

Officer Daniel Hodges, a six-year veteran of the D.C. Police, was able to thank Emma for her kindness and let her know he's doing better after NBC4 in Washington, D.C., linked the two together for a Zoom call.

"Thank you so much for the support," Hodges told her. "It really means a lot to me and to all the officers out there who worked that day, thank you. How are you doing?"

"I am doing well, are you OK?" Emma asked.

"Yeah, I am doing all right, all things considered," Hodges said. "I just got a headache that won't quit, and I am kinda banged up, but I am looking forward to getting back out there."

The riot resulted in five deaths, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from his injuries the day after the Capitol was stormed by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The FBI has since issued a warning on possible armed protests by Trump supporters at all 50 U.S. state capitols, and Washington, D.C., is bracing for more potential violence just days ahead of next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Emma hoped her letter, which featured a drawing of a big heart and the words "Get Well" on it, could be a small comfort to Hodges.

"I hoped it would be — it would help him feel better about himself and that there was somebody who cared about him and didn't want him being hurt," she told Anne Thompson on TODAY Wednesday.

Emma's mother, Johnna Jablonski, posted the note on Twitter Monday with the hope of getting an address to get it to Hodges directly. It ended up resonating with people from around the world.

@cnnbrk Do you know how we could get this letter to the officer that was crushed in the doorway? My daughter was so devastated and sad to see that Americans were hurting each other. Your help would be greatly appreciated! pic.twitter.com/8mfVXwhkEH — Johnna Jablonski (@JohnnaJablonski) January 11, 2021

"It's very easy to say mean things on the internet so just being able to put that kindness out there," Johnna Jablonski said on TODAY.

Hodges reiterated his gratitude for Emma's sweet letter before the two ended their call.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much," he said. "We really appreciate it."