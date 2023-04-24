1 killed and 1 in custody after shooting at Oklahoma college, officials say

One person was killed and a suspected gunman was arrested after a shooting Monday at a community college just outside Oklahoma City, officials said.

Rose State College, which is about 8 miles east of downtown Oklahoma City, issued its first active shooter warning at 12:36 p.m. CT.

“We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus,” said a statement posted by the school.

“Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. More information to follow as it becomes available.”

Midwest City Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Lopez said one person was dead from the shooting.

Students first reported gunfire from the Humanities Building a little after 12:15 p.m., according to a school spokesperson.

That statement was followed with word that the suspect had been taken into custody.

Midwest City Police Chief Sid Porter told reporters that students and staff at the college had completed an exercise on what to do in the event of an active shooter just weeks before the shooting.

A little over an hour after the initial warning, the school announced that all buildings on campus were clear and the lockdown had ended.

“Please avoid the area south of Humanities and Administration Building,” the school wrote on its Twitter page. “All activities and classes for the remainder of Monday, April 24 are canceled.”

Officers were seen gathering around the Larry W. Nutter Administration Building and the neighboring Russell Vaught Humanities Building.

The two-year institution first opened in 1970 and now has an enrollment of about 13,000 students.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.