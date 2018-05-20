The Texas school’s baseball team was scheduled to participate in a regional playoff game against Kingwood Park High School on Friday night, but in the wake of the tragedy, rescheduled it to the next day.

Despite the trauma the community and students are undoubtedly grappling with, the team refused to cancel or postpone the much-anticipated game any longer.

Santa Fe High School student athletes wait before a baseball game against Kingwood Park High School in Deer Park, Texas, Saturday, May 19, 2018. A gunman opened fire inside their high school one day before, killing at least 10 people. David J. Phillip / AP

“This is what it’s supposed to be about,” Sheri Shubert, mother of the team’s pitcher Rome Shubert, told TODAY's Gabe Gutierrez. “This is about humanity and loving one another.”

Rome, 16, was shot in the back of the head, with the bullet exiting right underneath his ear. He survived.

Santa Fe High School baseball player Rome Shubert wears a bandage on his neck. Shubert was hit in the neck during the school shooting. David J. Phillip / AP

"The doctor said that if it would have been any up, any down, any left, any right — that I would have been paralyzed or killed,” he said while wearing a large bandage on his neck that covered the bullet wound. “I’m probably the luckiest guy right now.”

Despite being injured, Rome joined his teammates at the game, which honored those who were killed. Joining Rome was another team member, catcher Trenton Beazley, who is also recovering from a bullet wound.

People in the bleachers held up signs that read “Santa Fe Strong,” and held a moment of silence for the victims, which include 17-year-old football player Chris Stone, Pakistani exchange student Sabika Sheik and substitute teacher Cynthia Tisdale.

The student athletes bow their heads in a moment of silence for the shooting victims. David J. Phillip / AP

Officer John Barnes, who allegedly confronted the shooter, is in critical but stable condition.

Suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is currently being held on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant.