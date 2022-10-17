Student loan forgiveness: Who is eligible and how to apply

The Department of Education launched a beta test of the website for federal student loan forgiveness Oct. 14 and is expected to officially launch applications by the end of the month.

The online form will be available intermittently during the beta testing period as the department makes minor adjustments as needed, according to the Federal Student Aid website. But after the official launch, applications will be available until Dec. 31, 2023.

Applications submitted during the testing period will not be processed until the official launch, but they carry over so borrowers will not have to reapply during the official period, according to the website.

The beta testing of the website is the latest development in President Joe Biden's campaign promise to cancel some student loan debt.

Here are more details on the application process:

How do I apply for student loan forgiveness?

Applications officially open later this month, but borrowers can submit this form now to apply for student loan forgiveness during the testing period. The application asks for a full name, date of birth, Social Security number and contact information.

During the testing window, the form will be periodically unavailable as the department refines the application process, according to the Federal Student Aid website. If the application is offline when you try to apply, consider trying again later in the test period or submitting when applications are officially open and available until Dec. 31, 2023, though the department is planning to continue processing applications submitted after the deadline.

For borrowers without internet access, the department is in the process of converting the online form to a paper copy that can be mailed in. Those details are forthcoming, the website said. The timeframe to apply is the same for this submission format.

The Department of Education encourages everyone who is eligible to file the application, though it estimates that approximately 8 million people may be eligible to receive relief without applying due to income data already on file.

Who is eligible for student loan forgiveness?

Eligibility for forgiveness is based on the type of loan held, when it was taken out and how much income the borrower brings in annually.

Eligibility requirements:

Must be a federal student loan. Privately held loans are not eligible.

Federal loans must have been disbursed on or before June 30, 2022. Loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2022, are not eligible on their own, but there are consolidation rules that may qualify them to be folded in.

Individual borrowers must make less than $125,000 to qualify, and married couples who file taxes jointly, or heads of households, must make less than $250,000. These amounts must be based on 2020 or 2021 incomes.

How much relief can qualified people receive?

If you meet the requirements and did not receive a Pell Grant in college, you may be eligible for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation. If you were a Pell Grant recipient, you may be eligible for up to a total of $20,000 in forgiveness.

The only caveat is that relief is capped at the amount of outstanding student debt. For example, a borrower who only owes $8,000 would only receive forgiveness in that amount. But a borrower who owes $10,000 would be forgiven for the entire amount.

How do Pell Grants tie in to this program?

Pell Grant recipients are eligible for a total of up to $20,000 in debt relief. Their relief is also capped at the amount of their outstanding debt.

How soon can I expect relief to kick in?

The department expects most borrowers to see relief within six weeks of applying. It recommends applying by mid-November to get the forgiveness before repayments start back in January.