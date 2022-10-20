The new income tax brackets for 2023 could save you some money

Amid soaring inflation, the IRS this week announced higher federal income tax brackets and standard deductions for 2023.

The agency has boosted the income thresholds for each bracket, applying to tax year 2023 for returns filed in 2024.

These brackets show how much you’ll owe for federal income taxes on each portion of your “taxable income,” calculated by subtracting the greater of the standard or itemized deductions from your adjusted gross income.

Higher standard deduction

The standard deduction will also increase in 2023, rising to $27,700 for married couples filing jointly, up from $25,900 in 2022. Single filers may claim $13,850, an increase from $12,950.

Other tax provisions adjust

The IRS also boosted figures for dozens of other provisions, such as the alternative minimum tax, a parallel system for higher earners and the estate tax exemption for wealthy families.

There’s also a higher earned income tax credit, bumping the write-off to a maximum of $7,430 for low- to moderate-income filers. And employees can funnel $3,050 into health flexible spending accounts.

This story first appeared on CNBC.com.