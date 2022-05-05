As companies push for a return to the office, Asian Americans fear for their safety

Last October, a 30-something Asian American woman was commuting from work on the New York City subway when she suddenly felt liquid pouring over her head and sleeve, something thrown through the train’s doors by a group of kids on the platform in downtown Brooklyn. Moments earlier, she had heard the group say something along the lines of “Asian” or “Chinese.” She immediately feared it was acid.

To this day, she has no idea what the substance was.

“I’ve been at this job for a few years, and I’ve avoided most incidents, but one month of returning to the office, I have something thrown at me from the train platform,” the woman, who requested anonymity for fear of losing her job as a New York City municipal employee, told TODAY by phone.

This woman’s experience highlights the fears of many Asians and Asian Americans in cities such as New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Philadelphia as the community faces rising rates of bias, harassment and violence. According to data from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, anti-Asian hate crimes have increased 339% nationwide in 2021 compared to 2020.

And as corporate America pushes a return to normalcy — despite another omicron subvariant gaining momentum in the U.S. — some companies are now mandating a return to the workplace. But for many members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, concerns about returning to the office extend beyond a mere preference for the remote environment. Instead, it stems from a deep-seated fear for their safety every single time they step outside.

TODAY spoke with Asian Americans across New York City who shared their concerns and detailed the precautionary changes they’ve made in their everyday routines. All said they stand far away from the edge of the subway train platform; many carry pepper spray or a taser at all times. Several said they rarely leave their home at all.

A hostile environment — every day

The coalition Stop AAPI Hate received more than 10,000 reports of hate incidents between March 19, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

Manjusha Kulkarni, a co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and the executive director of AAPI Equity Alliance, said the organization began in February 2020 after news that a middle school student of Asian descent in Los Angeles was assaulted by a classmate for his background amid the xenophobia that spread during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kulkarni said the data shows that most hate incidents, 85%, are forms of harassment that generally fall outside the realm of law enforcement — the kinds of incidents that members of the community face every day.

And this xenophobia is on the rise today. A 2022 study released yesterday from the nonprofit Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change and the Asian American Foundation found that 21% of U.S. adults said that Asian Americans are at least partly responsible for COVID-19, compared to 11% in 2021.

Nicole, an Asian woman and Manhattan resident who requested to go by her first name only out of safety concerns, said she experienced her first instance of discrimination related to COVID-19 in March 2020, shortly after the pandemic took hold in the U.S., on the subway. As she was leaving the 34th Street/Herald Square station in Midtown Manhattan, a man next to her put his arm over his face as if breathing next to her would expose him to COVID-19, Nicole said. Since then, she’s been coughed at and regularly hears racist slurs uttered around her.

Every single person in this community has known someone who’s been attacked, or been attacked themselves or harassed.” Brian chin Chinatown Resident

Her fears for her safety amid ongoing harassment and racism only increased after violence touched her inner circle. In April 2021, her best friend’s brother — John Huynh, who was of Vietnamese and Chinese descent — was fatally stabbed in Seattle, just a month after eight people, six of whom were Asian women, were killed in an Atlanta spa. According to NBC King 5, local advocates asked that Huynh’s attacker be charged with a hate crime, but the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged him with second-degree murder.

New York City's community has endured countless tragedies. In January, Michelle Go was shoved in front of a New York subway car and died. Christina Yuna Lee was slain on Feb. 13 after a man followed her back to her apartment and stabbed her to death. And nonlethal attacks have become a regular occurrence, ranging in brutality from a 67-year-old Asian woman punched 125 times and a Korean woman stabbed — along with a pizza shop owner and his father who intervened — to seven Asian women punched or elbowed by the same suspect in separate incidents over the course of two hours.

So when 10 people were shot on the subway on April 12 in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn — an area with a population that is 35.6% Hispanic and 34.8% Asian, according to the NYU Furman Center — it’s no wonder that many Asian Americans were on high alert.

Umi Miyahara, a 35-year-old Japanese American woman who lives in Brooklyn, was at home when she got a text from her husband; he had taken their son to school that morning and told her to turn on the news. The shooting took place near a subway stop that the family uses regularly to shop for groceries at Japan Village, a bustling marketplace specializing in Japanese food and goods.

“It’s a very kind of minority Asian, Latino community there,” she told TODAY by phone. “So that immediately triggers another worry, like, ‘Oh, my God. Was this targeted?’”

In Chinatown, an ‘unwritten curfew’

New York's Chinatown neighborhood has an "unwritten curfew," according to Brian Chin. Artem Vorobiev / Getty Images

Brian Chin, 29, is a teaching fellow at Harvard University who is currently working remotely. He is also the superintendent for the building in Chinatown where Christina Yuna Lee lived.

Chin described an “unwritten curfew” in the neighborhood where members of the Asian community are inside before nightfall. His tenants who used to keep their local businesses open until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. now close at 6 p.m. sharp, he said.

“It’s not undue caution, either; these are very real and founded fears,” he told TODAY by phone. “Because every single person in this community has known someone who’s been attacked, or been attacked themselves or harassed.”

Chin said that he has been attacked six times since he started working as a building super, and he keeps a taser on hand. The most severe attack occurred after he caught someone vandalizing one of his buildings. After he confronted the person, the individual called him a racial slur and sprayed pepper spray at his face.

Jane, an Asian woman who owns a business in Chinatown and requested to have her last name withheld for safety concerns, said one of the first things she did amid the increased violence was buy two dozen cans of pepper spray and pass it out to her employees. Her self-protection measures escalated in early 2021 after one man angrily cursed and followed her down the street. She remembers she was holding a drink at that moment and struggled to get her pepper spray out of her pocket. Now, it’s in her hand at all times in public.

“If I hear anybody walking up behind me or near me, I put my back up to the wall and look,” she said.

Her instinct in situations like this is to get the details and understand what is happening. So in August, she created a spreadsheet tracking all the hate incidents that she knows about that have occurred around her. She’s also canvassed local businesses like hers for their experiences facing harassment and assault, which more than 70 businesses said they have experienced.

At the annual Lunar New Year parade on Feb. 20, Chinatown residents in New York protested against plans to build a new jail in the neighborhood or open any new homeless shelter. Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images

Chin said he understands the need for people to resume working in person for its effect on the “general commerce of the city,” he said. “But I feel like you can’t expect that without providing the safety net of security that people have come to expect.”

Fears of going to work

Since September 2021, 80,000 public employees for the City of New York, according to The New York Times, have been working at their offices in person, including the city employee who spoke with TODAY. After these plans were announced, Spectrum News quoted a city spokesperson as saying, “City workers will have all the resources they need to complete this final step safely.”

When the city employee with whom TODAY spoke was told that she had to return to the office in September, the woman said she almost had a “breakdown,” fearing what could happen on her commute or lunch break. Every day, she said she wakes up feeling anxious. Walking down the street, she wears a mask and sunglasses in an attempt to hide her identity. Ever since the liquid incident in October, she — like Jane — holds pepper spray in her hand whenever she’s in public.