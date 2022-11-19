Black Friday is less than a week away.

In order to help consumers get the most bang for their buck, NBC News senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen revealed all the helpful tips and tricks that people can use when they're shopping online.

One helpful suggestion that Nguyen made was to wait to purchase the items in your online cart.

Instead of immediately hitting the "buy now" button on a seller's website, Nguyen says that you should abandon your cart completely by leaving the website and finding something else to do for the next few days.

"You might get an email from that store saying, 'Hey, I think you forgot these items in your cart?'" Nguyen said. And to entice the buyer to come back to its site, the store might offer you another discount to make the sale.

However, if you're worried about items selling out, look on social media for any sales codes and offers that stores may give out.

But if that's not for you, Nguyen recommends finding discounts on cashback apps like RetailMeNot and Rakuten, and browser extensions like Camelizer and InvisibleHand will help you find the lowest prices online.

"This is actual real savings that you can do when you are shopping online," Nguyen said.

But no matter where you get your discount from, Nguyen said that it's smart to treat credit cards like cash this holiday season, because it's not worth going into debt over gifts.

"If you are going to use a credit card, then use the ones that have additional bonuses and points so that you can apply those to your purchases," she said.