share tweet pin email

“Pitch your Passion” contestant, 18-year-old baker Gracie Hauser, makes the case for her yummy business to TODAY’s panel of judges: Baked by Melissa co-founder Melissa Ben-Ishay, restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian and fitness entrepreneur Cassey Ho. The judges share their best advice for growing her business and Hauser even receives a special surprise: The team at Larabar, which was founded by a female entrepreneur, decided to give Hauser $5,000 toward starting her own bakery.