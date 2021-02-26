The Yee-Haw Agenda: Meet today's real-life Black cowboys and cowgirls

Steer wrestling is one of eight events included in the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, along with calf roping, bull riding, relay racing, bareback/ranch bronc riding as well as two ladies’ and two junior events. With four generations of riders throughout the organization, Howard-Cunningham is invested in embracing Black youth and mentoring them in order to keep the legacy going.

"I would say the biggest misconception (about the industry) is that Black folks are not interested in rodeo, because you see don’t Black cowboys and cowgirls on TV today," she said. "The history books didn't tell the stories. People can only relate to what they see, so we're trying to change that."

Despite the fact that this year's tour is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, BPIR still manages to connect with students and supporters virtually through various social media campaigns such as its Black history series. Traditionally, the rodeo would travel to large metropolitan areas and more than 37 cities across the United States, such as Memphis, Tennessee; Los Angeles; Atlanta and more.

A Black rodeo queen is crowned

Hailing from Fort Smith, Arkansas, 21-year-old Ja'Dayia Kursh didn't grow up near Black rodeos, but she gravitated toward the industry anyway. After being sexually assaulted at 6 years old, Kursh struggled with depression and anxiety for months. Kursh’s therapist brought her to a ranch and handed over the reins, and the rest is history.

Pictured in a tiara atop a cowboy hat, Ja'Dayia Kursh wears her Coal Hill Rodeo Queen 2017 sash. Peggy Barger

In May 2017, Kursh was crowned the Coal Hill Rodeo Queen, officially becoming the first Black rodeo queen in the state of Arkansas at age 17.

In the hierarchy of rodeo royalty, the rodeo queen serves as an ambassador, promoting and upholding the history and tradition of the sport. After passing an equine knowledge test, undergoing an interview, giving a speech and acing a riding competition, rodeo queens are awarded the title for one year. They must make appearances, attend a minimum of 12 rodeos a year, carry sponsors' flags at the grand entry, help with youth events and more.

“When I won that title, I was just doing it for fun. I didn't even know that I was the first Black rodeo queen in Arkansas until 2019. I’m proud of it,” Kursh told TODAY by Zoom. “But for me, rodeo was never a Black and white thing until I had to start dealing with the racism and the stuff that came with me winning.”

Before the 21-year-old earned the coveted engraved leather sash, a diamond-encrusted crown and Wrangler partnerships, her ascent was marked by trials and tribulations. In 2016, she was the only Black girl on a team of 19 girls called the Old Fort Days Dandies, a traveling drill team that competed for 41 years until it disbanded in 2018. Once Kursh started to outshine her peers, she was seen as a threat.

“I've been called a Negro Bob the Builder,” Kursh said, recalling a remark she heard after wearing her riding helmet. “One of (my teammates’) brothers sent me a Snapchat video saying I looked like a monkey. Being 16 and hearing those things, of course, they were hurting my feelings and they did get underneath my skin. Those things were put in front of me to break me, but they made me more of the woman I am today."

Apart from the racist taunting, there were numerous financial barriers. Kursh didn’t formally own a horse until 18, often riding horses loaned to her by mentors and coaches. Her family did not have the land for her to keep the animals, so she had to pay for horse boarding. In rodeo queen competitions, appearance is heavily scrutinized and outfits can cost upward of $1,500.