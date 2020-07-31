Looking to travel outside the US? These places are open to Americans

Aruba

With 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within its borders, Aruba resumed flights to and from the U.S. on July 10. There are limitations, though. Anyone traveling from “hot spot” states must submit a negative PCR test that is administered within 72 hours of departure. Those traveling from states not considered hot spots can submit a PCR test or pay for one in the Aruba airport.

Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi government resumed international commercial flights in mid-July, but it did emphasize that U.S. citizens wishing to travel “should contact the airlines directly to purchase a seat,” according to the U.S. Embassy in Bangladesh. As of July 10, passengers must show PCR test results at the airport.

Barbados

Before arrival, travelers above the age of 5 must complete an online pre-arrival embarkation and disembarkation form as well as take a COVID-19 PCR test. In high-risk countries like the U.S., tests must be submitted 21 days before arrival in Barbados. While it is not mandatory, it is strongly encouraged and the results should be sent to the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Barbados.

International air travel is beginning to return to Barbados. Aug. 15 marks the day JetBlue will resume flights, and American Airlines is poised to return Sept. 9.

Belarus

Belarus removed the U.S. from the list of countries where coronavirus is “actively circulating,” according to the embassy website. As a result, U.S. travelers landing in Belarus are no longer subject to the self-quarantine mandate.

Belize

The country is poised to reopen for international flights on Aug. 15, although currently, United Airlines is the only carrier set to resume flights on that day. Meanwhile, American Airlines is resuming flights to Belize on Aug. 18., and Delta Air Lines is resuming Sept. 3. Those traveling must present a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

Bermuda

The U.S. Consulate General in Bermuda reported that commercial flight services resumed at L.F. Wade Airport on July 1. Before flying to Bermuda, all travelers must pay a $75 fee to complete an online travel authorization. As an added measure, visitors must take a certified PCR test within 72 hours of departure and again at the airport. While the results are being processed — which typically takes between six to eight hours — travelers must quarantine in their hotel room. On the island, visitors are required to abide by social distancing protocols and wearing masks.

Brazil

Effective July 29, Brazil allows the entry of foreign travelers from any country. The new policy states that travelers can only stay for up to 90 days and, before boarding a flight, must show proof to the airline of health insurance purchased for the entirety of the trip. U.S. citizens must obtain an official note from the embassy or consulate and provide evidence of a scheduled return flight home, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Brazil. Brazil remains the second-worst country for confirmed COVID-19 cases, behind only the U.S., and no guidance was given on testing or self-quarantining from the government.

Cambodia

If you want to travel to Cambodia, you should be prepared to pay the price. Since its June 10 announcement, the Cambodian government stated that all foreign travelers must pay a $3,000 deposit for mandatory COVID-19 testing and possible treatments. A trip to Cambodia might look different than usual, as museums, bars, concert halls and cinemas are closed until further notice.

Croatia

Croatia reopened to U.S. citizens on July 1 for tourism, business, education and other personal reasons. However, travelers must present a negative PCR test that was conducted no longer than 48 hours before departure. This includes people traveling on boats or yachts. Visitors should also quarantine for 14 days unless they can get their nose and throat swabbed seven days after entering Croatia. In that case, quarantine can be reduced to seven days.

Dominica

While the borders have been open for nationals since July 15, this commonwealth in the eastern Caribbean will allow visitors starting Aug. 7. Travelers must submit a health questionnaire 24 hours before arrival along with a negative PCR test.

Dominican Republic

July 1 marked the country’s reopening for tourism, but it is taking many precautions to keep operations running smoothly. Passengers will be subject to temperature checks and a health form. Anyone with a temperature above 100.6 F will be tested and isolated and treated appropriately. Additionally, a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays and Sundays from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. took effect starting July 21.

Ecuador

The U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Ecuador reported that the country resumed commercial flight operations June 1, although the flight capacity has been greatly reduced. And, before you can embark on a much-needed vacation, the country requires all travelers to quarantine in Ecuador for 14 days upon arrival.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Egypt

Once again, Egypt is open for international air travel, albeit in a limited capacity. Not much is outlined regarding testing requirements for travelers, but starting June 27, restaurants, cafes and movie theaters have opened and the nightly curfew is revoked.

Equatorial Guinea

All passengers coming from a foreign nation must present a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of arrival. While its borders are open for travel, the U.S. Embassy in Equatorial Guinea recommends checking for flight availability before booking any trip.

French Polynesia

To experience the islands of Tahiti and Bora Bora, nonresident travelers will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days. Before flying, passengers should fill out a health questionnaire and indicate which islands they plan to visit. While air travel is permitted, cruise ships remain banned.

Ireland

The U.S. was never barred from traveling to Ireland throughout the pandemic, however, the country has implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travelers.

Jamaica

Jamaica opened its borders to international visitors on June 15, but like many places, it has many travel precautions to mitigate risk. All visitors will undergo a temperature check and a COVID-19 test along with submitting a travel authorization application before arrival. Depending on your home state, you may be required to submit a test even before departure. While the results are being processed, the government is asking travelers to remain in quarantine.

On the island, tourists must wear masks and abide by social distancing protocols. As an added measure, the Jamaican government has essentially roped off what it has termed the “COVID-19 Resilient Corridor” — a designated area of the country for tourism.

Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced in a public address to the nation that Kenya will be reopening for international travel on Aug. 1. To enter the country, travelers need to present a negative PCR test. Kenyatta did not specify if the U.S. would be allowed to travel within Kenya’s border, so contacting the U.S. Embassy in Kenya is strongly advised.