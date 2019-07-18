/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY
What better way to celebrate summer than with a family getaway to Florida!
If you watched TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday and spotted the secret word, enter it in the form below along with your information for a shot at winning a trip to the Sunshine State.
One winner will be chosen to take three guests to Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida.
The prize includes round-trip airfare, a three-night stay at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort and 3-day/3-park park-to-park tickets for Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay Water Theme Park.
You and your guests will also receive tickets to a Blue Man Group show.
You must be 18 or older to enter.
Entries close July 19 at 1 p.m. EST.