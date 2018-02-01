People reveal the 1st item they ever bought on Amazon, and it's hilarious

share tweet pin email

We suppose there are some people out there who have never ordered anything from Amazon.

But the online retailer giant, which started out selling books in 1995 and now can sell you virtually anything with just a few clicks of the mouse, is so ubiquitous that we imagine it is a very tiny group indeed.

So what was the first thing you ever ordered from Amazon, and in what year?

A recent social media meme, kicked off by one Casey Fiesler earlier this week, asked exactly that:

P.S. This is a game I accidentally invented in a bar recently. It was weirdly fun to scroll through early 2000s Amazon orders. It's like a time capsule. — Casey Fiesler (@cfiesler) January 30, 2018

And so far, she's spawned hundreds of retweets and likes — plus a lot of fun trips down memory lane!

Like, for example, this Sony MP3 Walkman from 2005:

My first Amazon order was pretty expensive! 20GB was a lot then to be fair. pic.twitter.com/vtPLe23Ld6 — Martin (@office_monkey) February 1, 2018

Sony Walkman 16G MP3 Player, $70, Amazon

And this amazing dinner item:

There is not a human alive who can beat my first Amazon order, 13 years ago. pic.twitter.com/ndYKo2dA3j — Lee Weatherly (@LeeWeatherly) February 1, 2018

14 lb Louisiana Crawfish Co Cajun Cornbread Turducken,$85, Amazon

There's a pink insect removal system:

A gendered spider catcher. The best thing I ever bought. pic.twitter.com/UsaKCuroSy — Sarah Ager (@SaritaAgerman) February 1, 2018

Spider Insect Catcher, $17, Amazon

Plus of course, movies (on VHS!):

My first Amazon order was the VHS for Seven Samurai, which I ordered along with the Street Fighter II movie, Shaolin Master Killer, and the wu-tang collection vhs box set. I was...16 :) — Sarah Horrocks (@mercurialblonde) February 1, 2018

"Seven Samurai" (on DVD), $30, Amazon

A Sarah McLaughlin CD:

my 1st order on amazon in 1998: database theory, sarah mclachlan, and @TheAuthorGuy pic.twitter.com/kzkuf9P8i3 — jay m (@gmorten1) February 1, 2018

Sarah McLachlan, "Fumbling Toward Ecstasy," $1, Amazon

Movie soundtracks:

I regret nothing pic.twitter.com/qfCrjNO9Tn — Chip Stewart (@MediaLawProf) February 1, 2018

"The Wedding Singer: Music from the Motion Picture," $10, Amazon

Found my first Amazon order everyone pic.twitter.com/s1pY9hLoiZ — Dennis Hogan (@dennismhogan) February 1, 2018

"The Lizzie McGuire Movie" soundtrack, $22, Amazon

And, of course, books, from the academic:

My first Amazon order was "Physics and Chance: Philosophical Issues in the Foundations of Statistical Mechanics" by Lawrence Sklar, Feb 16, 1998. I tweeted about it just recently though I'm yet to read the whole thing. — Dan Piponi (@sigfpe) January 30, 2018

"Physics and Chance: Philosophical Issues in the Foundations of Statistical Mechanics," by Lawrence Sklar, $50, Amazon

To a classic turn-of-the-century novel:

I actually placed my 1st @amazon order in 1998 when they only sold books AND used to put freebies like pens and post-itâs in the box. My 1st order was the book Bridget Jones Diary! pic.twitter.com/g4hcwRQXWd — Kristen (@DineandDish) February 1, 2018

"Bridget Jones' Diary: A Novel," by Helen Fielding, $10, Amazon

Amazon customer service even thanked Kristen for her long patronage and memory after that one:

Wow!! That's impressive, Kristen. Thank you for being such a loyal customer of ours:) I hope you have a lovely day:)^GA — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) February 1, 2018

What was that first item ever purchased on Amazon to begin with? Computer scientist John Wainwright, who'd been given a beta link to a new company trying to sell books on the internet, purchased Douglas Hofstadter's "Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies" on April 3, 1995.

By January 2018, Amazon had on offer over 562 million products and set a record for selling over 600 items per second on Amazon Prime Day in 2016.

OK, now it's your turn — what was your first Amazon purchase?

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.