March 1, 2016

Spring’s around the corner, which means there are some great deals to be found when it comes to winter gear, fragrances, luggage and even summer appliances.

According to Sara Skirboll, the resident Shopping and Trends expert at RetailMeNot, March — the bridge between winter and warm weather — is the time when retailers are anxious to unload cold-weather merchandise and offer irresistible sales.

Here are some of the deals Skirboll said to be on the look-out for this month.

Winter Gear and Apparel

“With spring practically here, retailers are motivated to get winter equipment and apparel into shoppers’ hands to make space for new seasonal inventory,” Skirboll said.

In fact, she said, winter gear is, on average, 19 percent off in the month of March.

“March is a great time to stock up on next year’s sweaters, outerwear, and boots — as well as skis, snowboards and other winter weather accessories,” Skirboll added.

Fragrance

With Valentine's Day behind us, shoppers can get their hands on new scents for deep discounts. In fact, fragrances are, on average, more than one third off throughout the entire month of March.

“Retailers will soon release new spring scents and collections and need to make room for all the new inventory,” Skirboll noted.

Travel

Itching to get away? Skirboll said March is a great time to check out travel deals, with bookings costing, on average, 22 percent less than at other times throughout the year.

National Pi Day

March 14 is National Pi Day and while it is technically in honor of the mathematical concept, brands celebrate the day by offering deals and discounts on a different type of Pi … a pizza pie! Expect to see a lot of actual pie offers too.

St. Patrick’s Day

Feeling lucky? St. Patrick’s Day is March 17 and whether you’re looking for green apparel, Irish-themed decorations, or even green shakes — shoppers can find a variety of St. Patrick’s Day specials and freebies this month.

Luggage

If you’re in need of new suitcases, Skirboll said March is the time to shop. Luggage is, on average, 27 percent off throughout the month.

“The holiday chaos has passed and travelers are starting to solidify spring break plans and begin thinking about summer vacations,” Skirboll said. “Retailers know this is the perfect time to prepare, so they are discounting all manner of travel goods, from lightweight luggage to smart suitcases.”

Accessories

Looking to give a boost to your wardrobe? Skirboll said March is the time to find discounts of around 24 percent off on accessories, including sunglasses, purses, and watches.

“Warm-weather wardrobe styles are starting to roll out, and so are the accessories to match,” Skirboll said. “Don’t be discouraged by the ‘last year’ language as some styles are timeless, and saving money is always on-trend.”

Summer Home Appliances

Looking to upgrade your grill? In need of a new air conditioner? On the market for a new lawn mower? March is the time. According to Skirboll, stores are looking to unload summer home appliances and lawn gear, before the warm weather officially arrives.

Maternity apparel

Finally, if you’re a mom-to-be, March is a good month, said Skirboll. Maternity fashions are reduced by, on average, 20 percent throughout the month.

“Separate to the winter apparel sales that retailers want shoppers to take advantage of for next winter season, are discounts on all manners of maternity apparel,” Skirboll said. “Expectant moms can have a little break from the stress of preparing and stock up on some comfy clothing necessities.”

