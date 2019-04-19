Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 19, 2019, 12:54 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Emily Slawek

Do you need a vacation as much as we do? If so, you are in luck.

To celebrate Airbnb's 1/2 billionth guest milestone (which it hit last month!), the company is giving away the ultimate getaway: a seven-day trip for you and three guests to Dubrovnik, Croatia!

All you have to do is submit a 60-second video in the form below, answering the prompt:

We all have ½ billion reasons to travel, show us why you need a vacation.

The contest starts April 19, 2019, at 9 a.m. and ends on April 29, 2019, at 11 p.m. EST. Airbnb is the prize provider of this contest.

Created by TODAY with our sponsor Airbnb.

Here are a few photos of the beautiful place you'll be staying, if you happen to be the lucky winner:

