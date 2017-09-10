Want to help victims of Hurricane Irma? Here's how

share tweet pin email

As photos and video of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma continue to come in, you may be wondering how you can help those who are affected by the powerful storm.

The best way to aid in relief efforts is to donate cash, rather than material items, to trusted organizations, according to the Center for International Disaster Information. Money can be more useful to charities because survivors’ needs can vary.

The CIDI further notes that financial contributions can allow relief supplies to be purchased near a disaster site, thus avoiding transportation costs and potential shipping delays.

Donated clothing, food and other household items take up space and relief workers’ time, and can often go to waste.

If you’d like to make a cash donation, you can visit GuideStar.org or CharityNavigator.org to check the legitimacy of charitable organizations. Charity Navigator has compiled a list of trusted groups for Hurricane Irma relief, including American Red Cross and Save the Children.