The Razr flip phone is coming back and we're feeling all sorts of nostalgia

If you've been nostalgic for the days of the flip phone, get ready to party like it's the 2000s.

Verizon announced Wednesday that Motorola is releasing a new version of its iconic Razr flip phone. The phone will be sold exclusively through Verizon and it's going to set customers back a whopping $1,499.99 when it comes out in January.

The new Razr flips open to become a normal-sized smartphone. Verizon

The new version has a full touch screen and all the capabilities of a smartphone, but it folds in half like the classic Razr phone.

Rather than a phone that becomes the size of a tablet when you flip it open, the Motorola Razr just becomes the size of a normal smartphone when you open it and then folds up into one that can fit in your pocket when you flip it shut.

Motorola's new version of its iconic Razr phone is a smartphone that flips open and closed like the old version. Verizon

It also has a 2.7-inch "quick view" display that shows incoming text messages, phone calls and emails when the phone is folded shut. When the phone is open, the full display resembles a normal smartphone at 6.2 inches.

The phone has gotten mostly favorable reviews as more than just a nostalgia piece.

The return of the Razr is also making people remember back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when people still used their phones for, well, phone calls, and a conversation ended with the satisfying sound of the phone being clapped shut.

ohhhhh the nostalgia. ending calls used to be epic on my razr. 😭 https://t.co/ISG3Nr1MHL — eric ☥ (@thetrillgent) November 14, 2019

I... have a mighty need.



I had a silver razr, a black one, a hot pink one, and a lilac one, and I loved them all deeply.



300% for the fact I could aggressively shut it to end a call with my mum (I was 17 with the last one) and feel good about it. https://t.co/jRFYA2xddq — 🎃Mamá Neffhausen🎃 (@Neffectualism) November 14, 2019

Original Razr phones also conjure the days before Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a million other apps and games that have since become so overwhelming that some people have actually ditched their smartphones altogether and returned to old-school flip phones.

Needing a digital detox wasn't a concern when all you could do was text or make calls on your old Razr.

While the new Razr has the flip design that brings back memories of the old one, it still has all the modern bells and whistles of today's smartphones. Customers will have to decide whether that's a good or bad thing.

Simple, didn’t invade your life with incessant notifications.



No Facebook.



Games with no pressure to make in app purchases.



Not obsessed with engagement or ads.



Can we say the same for the new Razr? pic.twitter.com/2RRgbxNIuP — keyboardbelle ✌️❤️⌨️ (@keyboardbelle) November 14, 2019

The new Razr phone is available for pre-order through Verizon starting Dec. 26 and will be released online and in stores on Jan. 9.