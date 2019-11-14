The Razr flip phone is coming back and we're feeling all sorts of nostalgia

If you've been nostalgic for the days of the flip phone, get ready to party like it's the 2000s.
Verizon announced Wednesday that Motorola is releasing a new version of its iconic Razr flip phone. The phone will be sold exclusively through Verizon and it's going to set customers back a whopping $1,499.99 when it comes out in January.
The new version has a full touch screen and all the capabilities of a smartphone, but it folds in half like the classic Razr phone.
Rather than a phone that becomes the size of a tablet when you flip it open, the Motorola Razr just becomes the size of a normal smartphone when you open it and then folds up into one that can fit in your pocket when you flip it shut.
It also has a 2.7-inch "quick view" display that shows incoming text messages, phone calls and emails when the phone is folded shut. When the phone is open, the full display resembles a normal smartphone at 6.2 inches.
The phone has gotten mostly favorable reviews as more than just a nostalgia piece.
Digital detox: 3 ways to kick your tech addictionJan. 18, 201907:24
The return of the Razr is also making people remember back to the late 1990s and early 2000s, when people still used their phones for, well, phone calls, and a conversation ended with the satisfying sound of the phone being clapped shut.
Original Razr phones also conjure the days before Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and a million other apps and games that have since become so overwhelming that some people have actually ditched their smartphones altogether and returned to old-school flip phones.
Needing a digital detox wasn't a concern when all you could do was text or make calls on your old Razr.
While the new Razr has the flip design that brings back memories of the old one, it still has all the modern bells and whistles of today's smartphones. Customers will have to decide whether that's a good or bad thing.
The new Razr phone is available for pre-order through Verizon starting Dec. 26 and will be released online and in stores on Jan. 9.